Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
New Music: Fairy X Mr. 2kay - Slow Down
Sensational Singer - FAIRY collaborates with one of Nigeria's finest; Mr. 2Kay to deliver a sweet tune dubbed "Slow Down", a song that is of the highest quality in terms of lyrics and delivery.
This is one jam that should make your playlist straight away. Connect with FAIRY on Instagram - @official_queenfairy and Twitter - @Jahbaby_Physh.
Download and Share.
LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "SLOW DOWN"
https://my.notjustok.com/track/266301/fairy-x-mr-2kay-slow-down
DIRECT DOWNLOAD FOR "SLOW DOWN"
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/266301
