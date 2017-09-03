modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Worship Leader David Nkennor Releases New Single "Oh My God''

Centric Buzz Ent.
15 minutes ago | Audio Report

Renowned Worship Leader, Singer and Song-Writer David Nkennor has released a brand new single titled ''Oh My God''.

''What better way is there to express the wonders of Christ's work in our lives than to exclaim "Oh my God!".

Reminiscing about how He saved us for eternity, the Psalmist says "I just can't forget all Your benefits". Let the rhythm and words of this song stir you to a deeper consciousness of His love and to Thanksgiving''. -David

DOWNLOAD
Lyrics: OH MY GOD
My soul thirst for You this day
Oh my God
None can take this joy away
Oh my God
Chorus:
You have given me
More than my eyes can see
You rescued my soul
For eternity
I just can't forget
All Your benefits
Oh my God
And I will serve you all my days
Oh my God
Let my heart flow in ceaseless praise
Oh my God

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Audio Report

TOP STORIES

Ghana Successfully Kickstarts Paperless Port Transactions

29 minutes ago

Distressed Galamsey Operators Curse Gov't And Those Crippling Their Bu...

3 hours ago

quot-img-1your future will depend on your actions today.

By: Frank Appiah Essel quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line