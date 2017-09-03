TOP STORIES
By: Frank Appiah Essel
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Worship Leader David Nkennor Releases New Single "Oh My God''
Renowned Worship Leader, Singer and Song-Writer David Nkennor has released a brand new single titled ''Oh My God''.
''What better way is there to express the wonders of Christ's work in our lives than to exclaim "Oh my God!".
Reminiscing about how He saved us for eternity, the Psalmist says "I just can't forget all Your benefits". Let the rhythm and words of this song stir you to a deeper consciousness of His love and to Thanksgiving''. -David
DOWNLOAD
Lyrics: OH MY GOD
My soul thirst for You this day
Oh my God
None can take this joy away
Oh my God
Chorus:
You have given me
More than my eyes can see
You rescued my soul
For eternity
I just can't forget
All Your benefits
Oh my God
And I will serve you all my days
Oh my God
Let my heart flow in ceaseless praise
Oh my God
