Music: Don D (@DonDOfficial) - Pretty Lady Prod. By @ItzKasablanka

21 minutes ago

This is it!!!
A new dimension jam from UK based Nigerian artiste Daniel Ikoku aka Don D, who is making this mind blowing step deeper into the industry he has been in for a while.

The song ‘Pretty Lady’ is an afro pop jolly track talking about love as the next kind of gospel that will put the world in shape.

It is a wonderful song produced by ace music producer Kasablanka and one thing that surely has a touch of ‘before and now’ on the beat.

‘Pretty Lady’ is track off Don D’s ‘Igbo Nwere Nmadu’ Album be launch on October, 21 2017, at Park View Main Hall West Green Road, London N15 3QR.

Download and have for with the great man Don D!!!
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/266630

