DKB Is 2017 High School Icon Of The Year
Miss Esmeralda Nana Efua Griffin of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS), Koforidua, has been crowned High School’s Most Beautiful 2017.
The pageant, which was held at the Aviation Social Centre, saw a keenly contested battle between the contestants who displayed amazing talents.
Derick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, was a special guest at the pageant and was honoured with a prestigious award; Icon of the Year.
After receiving the award, the comedian said, “I am very humbled to receive this award. I really cherish this award, not because it names me as the Icon of the Year, but simply because I got it from you. I thank the organizers of the show for presenting this award and I would also say a big thank you to all of you for choosing me as your Icon of the year.”
DKB in a statement said he was moved by the fact that his hardwork has been recognized by an entire generation of high school students who deemed it prudent to honor him with such an award.
He said, “It is an amazing feeling to finally know that the tireless hard work being put into the comedy industry is being noticed by our little brothers and sisters in the second cycle level. This only tells me one thing; Ghcomedy has a very bright future because the next generation has accepted it.”
The High School Most Beautiful is an annual beauty pageant for Senior High Schools in Ghana.
The motive behind the pageant is to preserve and promote the cultural heritage in Ghana in the Senior High Schools.
