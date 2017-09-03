TOP STORIES
REDfyah Releases New Single “Born Free" Right This Monday
Right to multiple blogs worldwide this Monday is “Born Free”, a soul-liberation anthem from REDfyah, the warlord of the ABAGBRRR Band. REDfyah ended his “Help The Orphans and Needy” charity concert back home in Ghana’s Northern Region just a few months ago, he is recalled of having suddenly promised the release of “Born Free” midway his epic performance inside the Sawla community center [Northern Region] and he is fulfilling that promise this Monday.
“Born Free”, though an ever easy claim anyone else can make yet is a hard one that many can’t live amidst the several bondage traps this Babylon system throws our way everywhere the masses turns, making many life soldiers deny their natural freedom for system conformity by sheepishly succumbing. REDfyah dived deep into this sad plight and is back bringing us this reminder song he directs at our freedom gears to spark our urge for a serious liberation lifestyle that mocks the Babylonian dictates.
For several decades, the soul-liberating messages in power reggae has made Jah’s chosen people a mighty army riding against the system’s evil tides. REDfyah’s “Born Free” is one of such power reggae songs that seeks to empower one’s weary conscience and awaken their in-born liberation awareness --- urging them to defend their natural bondage-free birth. The lyrics come like a battlefield general’s motivation to his tirelessly fighting army.
“Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery”, Bob Marley warns us in “Redemption Song”, REDfyah seconds this wake-up call with“We were born to be free “ in “Born Free”. Sit back meditatively and make out the core relation between these two war songs, ye mighty people.
“Born Free” was produced by Zappp Mallet [Ghana] and mastered by Cam Cam Productions [Netherlands].
