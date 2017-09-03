TOP STORIES
The gentle steps of a lion is not a mark of cowardice!!By: Alex Lambon
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
New video-on demand platform to revolutionize entertainment industry in Ghana
For Ghana’s youth who are deeply absorbed in music, movies and entertainment but who must rely on free to air channels or very expensive pay per view stations for content, a new era of unlimited entertainment at unbeatable cost is coming.
Iflix Ghana, a subscription based video-on demand platform, which promises non-stop entertainment at a go is about to launch its services with the aim of revolutionizing the entertainment industry.
The launch which is on Tuesday will officially mark the beginning of unlimited access to the latest hollywood series, movies and music videos, and other local and international productions.
Entertainment freaks will have a month long free trial service where they will be able to download the latest productions without a charge.
With just a tap on a smart phone, and on the iflix Ghana app, one will be able to download the latest movies, music videos at giveaway prices, after the one month free trial expiration.
The Iflix technology is adaptable to five devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, TVs and other connected devices making it all the more user friendly.
No matter the number of videos downloaded, the price for subscription will remain the same.
Headquartered in Malaysia, the Iflex platform is now available in some Asian and African countries, including Nigeria and Kenya.
Ghana will be the latest addition of the new dawn of unlimited entertainment from Hollywood right through other popular productions across the world.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News