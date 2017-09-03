TOP STORIES
Justin Bieber becomes the second person to reach 100m Twitter followers
Justin Bieber has become the second person to reach 100 million followers on Twitter.
He follows Katy Perry (103m) who managed it in June, but is in front of Taylor Swift (85.5m) and Rihanna (79.9m).
Former US president Barack Obama comes in third though with 94.3m.
To celebrate, Bieber has been given his own emoji on the site, which fans can use by using the hashtag #100millionbeliebers.
In each other’s company since Tweet number one.
Congratulations @justinbieber on #100MBeliebers pic.twitter.com/ftaTRwFrHP
— Twitter Music (@TwitterMusic) August 31, 2017
It all started for him when he was 15 and needed the hits.
Check out my single “ONE TIME” on my myspace and spread the word for me. Thanks www.myspace.com/justinbieber
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 12, 2009
But his most re-tweeted post was when he wanted to let us all know how he was after he was arrested for drinking under the influence.
YOU ARE ALL WORTHY NO MATTER WHAT ANYONE SAYS >> BE STRONG GOD IS WITH US ALL> MY BELIEBERS CHANGED MY LIFE> I WILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 24, 2014
And we’ve learnt some things about him too.
If I could be any animal I would be a liger.. Cuz there sweet..
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 19, 2009
Sometimes he can still be really relatable.
gonna nap…yeah i still nap. naps are cool. who doesnt like naps?
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 26, 2010
Through it all he’s stayed humble, despite him having (nearly) the most followers on Twitter.
….that is why i like twitter. i can say it how it is. no one twisting things
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 27, 2010
