New Music: But Your Praise (Audio & Video) By Derin Bello | Produced By Andrew Horrocks

GospoGroove Entertainment
32 minutes ago | Music News

This song, But Your Praise by Derin Bello is certainly a great way to start this new month. Uplifting and spiritually elevating, it is sure to inspire you to raise a praise to God in spite of the circumstances.

But Your Praise was produced, mixed and mastered by Andrew Horrocks.

Audio download link: http://bit.ly/ButYourPraiseByDerinBello

Watch the official music video below:
YOUTUBE LINK

LYRICS
But Your Praise by Derin Bello
Verse 1:
So I'm thinking about the day
And everything that went wrong
He said she said I said we said no one got it right

I'm gonna kick of my shoes and shove it all behind

Lift up my voice and sing
To the King
Chorus:
I'm gonna dance all my troubles away
I'm gonna shout loud to the praise of my King
Problems will not cease oh no
But your praise, is always on my lips
Verse 2:
It’s just another day and just another noise
I can’t I won’t I shouldn’t, don’t let life weigh me down

Can’t please everyone now, just give your best

Keep a smile up there and It’s all for the King

Chorus
Vocal Bridge:
OOH OOH OOH WOOH OOH WHO WOOH OOH OOH WOOH WOH OOH OOH W OOH OOH O WOOH OOH OOH WOOH

Instrumental bridge
Chorus 2:
I'm gonna dance all my troubles away
I'm gonna shout loud to the praise of my King
Kingdoms fall and kingdoms rise
Problems will not cease oh no
But your praise, is always on my lips
Vocal bridge
ABOUT DERIN BELLO
Derin Bello is a songwriter, worshipper and considers it such great privilege to be a part of the great worship movement in this generation. A soulful singer, her varied background and exposure has helped shape her into a versatile artist.

Her latest project “The Truth of the Matter” was released late 2015. The track “But Your Praise” won the Covenant award for Gospel song of the year at the 37th Annual awards ceremony. Wonderland is the latest single release from this Album.

She is passionate about promoting unity in the body of Christ and also supporting growth in people’ lives. She actively works with young adults in her community and is a Compassion Canada Music Ambassador. She is married to Niyi Bello, Pastor Faith Revolution Church Toronto, with 3 kids and supports her husband in the ministry.

Her heart is in the song and the message that is being shared. She believes that with simplicity and sincerity, we can create a fragrance of Christ with our words and music.

CONNECT WITH DERIN BELLO ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook: Derin Bello Music
Twitter: @DerinBello
Instagram: @DerinMusic
CREDITS LIST
Lyrics by Derin Bello, Music by Derin Bello and Andrew Horrocks

Produced, Mixed and Mastered by Andrew Horrocks @ AME Recording Studio Kitchener

Publishing: SOCAN 709737122
Lead Vocals - Derin Bello
BG Vocals - Rufus John Drums - Darryl McWaters Bass - Ian Tanner Electric Guitar - Tony Lind and Andrew Horrocks

Acoustic Guitar - Andrew Horrocks Piano and Keyboards and String Arrangements - Rob Horvath Additional Programming - Andrew Horrocks and Patrick Shay

Lyrics by Derin Bello, Music by Derin Bello and Andrew Horrocks.

