New Music: Fresh Release From Preachy Titled "Life After Life"
Finally, the highly anticipated debut single from one of Nigeria's finest rappers PREACHY, branded LIFE after LIFE is out!
The song is a hip hop track, with a heavy beat that is sure to have heads bumping, and the production credit goes to Future Sam (a.k.a future).
The song is centered on Christians being focused not carried away with the things of the world. Featured on this track is Worshipculture lead man, Sly Etuk, who sonorously added some energy to the chorus line.
ABOUT PREACHY
PREACHY whose real name is Emmanuel Usoro, is a talented, fast rising rapper, singer and song writer who hails from Akwa Ibom state in the Southern part of Nigeria.
He grew up listening to different genre of music which influenced his style of music. He has been on the scene for a while, but ventured into music professionally in 2016.
His passion is to take the gospel of Jesus to the street, to reach the world with his songs.
Download, listen and share.
Download link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/265898/preachy-life-after-life
