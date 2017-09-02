TOP STORIES
When you are dead and gone, they are willing to spend extravagantly on your funeral. When you were alive but unwell, they forgot you had hospital bills!By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Adaobi Afy Unigwe—Maker of Heaven and Earth/ @ada_afy
Adaobi Afy Unigwe is out with a brand new single ‘Maker of Heaven and Earth’. After a successful release of her previous singles; Worship is You and The Amazing Lord, She has returned with another soul lifting worship single ‘Maker of Heaven and Earth’.
In Her words, ” Maker of Heaven and Earth is a song birthed from my place of fellowship with the Holy Spirit. Opening my heart to see the mightiness of God in His creation. I pray that this song blesses everyone has it has been a blessing to me”.
ABOUT ADAOBI
Adaobi Afy Unigwe an alumni of the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka hails from Osumenyi a town in Nnewi South of Anambra State.
She serves as a worship leader at the Christ Chapel In’tl Churches, Lekki centre. Ada has been with Christ Chapel for over 20years where She learnt and was and still being graced by the worship ministry of her Snr Pastors (Dr) Tunde & Ebun Joda and Rev (Dr) Tony Obikudu.
Untagged Download Link: https://cloudup.com/files/ixL7zCeC2St/download
