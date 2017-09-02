TOP STORIES
“Logo” CroonerLasGiiDi Releases Follow Up Single“Bottles” Featuring Olamide
style="margin-left:-14.2pt; margin-right:-31.55pt">LAGOS, September 1, 2017– After the immense continental success of his previous hit single “LOGO” LasGiiDi is back with an even more impressive follow up called “Bottles” featuring Nigeria’s finest; OlamideBaddo.
style="margin-left:-14.2pt; margin-right:-31.55pt">His got his musical influences from Fela, his mentor and Olamide an indigenous rapper and a singer who is LasGiiDi’spersonal friend (and is featured on “Bottles”).
style="margin-left:-14.2pt; margin-right:-31.55pt">With a work ethic stronger than no other,LasGiiDi’s released LOGO, June 2016, to international and continental acclaim.He was eager to follow up with an even more impressive single so in 2017 he released LIGALI which was also an immense success. He dropped a killer verse on AT ALL by Sean CZA which was released in June 2017and has been getting steady radio spins all over Nigeria and the U.S.
style="margin-left:-14.2pt; margin-right:-31.55pt">LasGiiDi, who shuttles between Lagos, Nigeria and Texas, U.S.A, has always kept in touch with his Nigerian and African roots, as is obvious from his music. His new single“Bottles” featuring the King of the Streets Olamide features a famous Yoruba Chant, a catchy base line, background live instruments, a continuous rhythmic melody and great vocals that keep you hooked when listening from the beginning of the song to the end.
style="margin-right:-31.55pt">Bottles will be available on all music platforms including, Apple music, iTunes, Spotify, BOOM Player, MTN Music Plus, Tidal, Shazam, Soundcloud, NotJustOk amongst many others on Friday September1st 2017. Watch out for the video!!
style="margin-right:-31.55pt">About BEAM entertainment:
style="margin-left:-14.2pt; margin-right:-31.55pt">BEAM Entertainment is a Record Label, Talent Management, Entertainment Consulting and Promotion/PR Company founded by Mayowa Balogun,Olutade Adepoju and MuyiNehikhare in 2015. Services offered by BEAM Entertainment include Music Marketing & Publishing, Artist Representation, A&R, Public Relations, Talent Branding, Event Planning, Copyright Enforcement and Intellectual Property Management. BEAM Entertainment also offers entertainment consulting/promotional services that are provided on behalf of clients; both contracted clients, and case-by-case clients.BEAM Entertainment accepts clients including; musical artistes, Actors/Actresses, Models, DJs, Videographers, Photographers, Graphic Designers, Video Directors, Screenwriters, Film makers etc.BEAM Entertainment is located in Lagos Nigeria with strategic partnerships ranging from the United States to the UK, Canada and more.
