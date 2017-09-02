TOP STORIES
Smartbeatz Unveils New Single ‘Jeje’ Featuring Jkells And Kingsley Rymz
Introducing UK-based Nigerian super producer Smartbeatz – real name Michael Ajibade – with his debut single titled ‘Jeje’, which features JKells and Kingsley Rymz, and is mixed and mastered by Mr. O. The new single ‘Jeje’ is taken from the forthcoming debut EP from Smartbeatz, which is due for release in 2018.
Backed by excellent live instrumentation including lush electric guitar arrangements and catchy drum patterns, cleverly crafted by Smartbeatz, ‘Jeje’ is an infectious mid-tempo Afropop song, with Ghana Bounce elements, held together excellently by JKells’ glorious vocal performance, and an assured rap verse from Kingsley Rymz.
Known for a strong passion for music, which he has been cultivating since the age of nine, Smartbeatz’ first foray into music, was as a drummer for his local church choir as a teenager. His more formative years in music production have come from studying Songwriting and Music Production at the University of Hertfordshire, as well as working with the likes of Dare Sweet, HipoChris and Sowa, among others.
Following on from the release of ‘Jeje’, Smartbeatz plans to continue releases a stream of new singles for the rest of year, which will culminate in the release of his debut EP. With his proven track record and innovative approach to music production, Smartbeatz is set to break new ground in the ever-changing Afrobeats landscape, with his own unique blend of fresh and unforgettable African music.
https://soundcloud.com/smartbeatz90/jeje-prod-smartbeatz
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/smartbeatz_
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/smartbeatz_
Soundcloud: http://www.soundcloud.com/smartbeatz90
