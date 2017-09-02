modernghana logo

Sunday Epunam - "He Wants Your Heart" (Prod by G-Wills)

2 hours ago | Music News

Gospel sensation Sunday Epunam adds up another fresh track entitled "He Wants Your Heart", to his archive of songs; produced by well known gospel music producer and singer G-wills.

According to the singer,
"The song "He wants your heart" is a song of repentance and reunion with God, (Romans 12 Vs 1) I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service." Sunday Epunam Stated.

God is very much interested in our heart and it's the best thing to do.

Connect:
Facebook: Sunday Epunam
Instagram: @Sundayepunam

Music News

Music News

