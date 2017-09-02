TOP STORIES
Neglecting production centres to develop own ethnic areas , lead only to injustice and national instability.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Sunday Epunam - "He Wants Your Heart" (Prod by G-Wills)
Gospel sensation Sunday Epunam adds up another fresh track entitled "He Wants Your Heart", to his archive of songs; produced by well known gospel music producer and singer G-wills.
According to the singer,
"The song "He wants your heart" is a song of repentance and reunion with God, (Romans 12 Vs 1) I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service." Sunday Epunam Stated.
God is very much interested in our heart and it's the best thing to do.
Connect:
Facebook: Sunday Epunam
Instagram: @Sundayepunam
