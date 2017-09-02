TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
New Music: Elshaddai King - Mighty God || @elshaddaking1
Elshaddai King is a gifted and highly anointed worshiper of God with a call saturate the earth with the spirit of worship, he is a Motivator, singer, Song writer, pianist, Speaker and Entrepreneur.
The Abuja based Singer started singing from a church choir at the age of 9, he made his first appearance in the music scene with his first two singles Father's love and Chukwuebuka ft Victor Aletor.
Elshaddai King is here with another heart melting, soul healing deep worship song. Take a listen.
Music News