TOP STORIES
THE CORRUPT LIVE IN FILTHY MONEYBy: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Music Release: Weflo—Elele
Weflo Is Back again with a new banger titled " ELELE " Prod by Crackerbeat.
This time he decided to dedicate this beautiful song" ELELE" to the people Of Enugu State, Sharing with us the beauty of the State and its Leader(s).
DOWNLOAD AND ENJOY!
UNTAGGED DOWNLOAD LINK
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/qv7wxophwg/Weflo_-_Elele.mp3
Connect With Weflo On Twitter & IG @officialweflo
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Music News