Music Release: Weflo—Elele

Nigerian Music
54 minutes ago | Music News

Weflo Is Back again with a new banger titled " ELELE " Prod by Crackerbeat.

This time he decided to dedicate this beautiful song" ELELE" to the people Of Enugu State, Sharing with us the beauty of the State and its Leader(s).

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/qv7wxophwg/Weflo_-_Elele.mp3

Connect With Weflo On Twitter & IG @officialweflo

