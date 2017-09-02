modernghana logo

Music: Joseph Shaibu—Worship Medley 1.0

McBishop James
56 minutes ago | Gospel News

Worship Medley Sax Cover, Is a response to the instruction God gave me to revive back to this era, Ancient songs with deep Lyrical meanings.

The Spiritual atmosphere that this project Carrie's, will quicken hunger, passion and Love for JESUS within you to birth healing in your soul.

Download and Testify!!!
DOWNLOAD AUDIO LINK
https://docs.google.com/uc?id=0B-QhIU4e5ZUZVHpDNGRJN2xRMnc&export=download

Gospel News

