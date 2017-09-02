modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Noma Adedeji Releases Two Singles From Her Unimaginable Album

GZ Enter10ment
1 hour ago | Music News

Noma Adedeji Finally Drops Two singlez From Her Debut album (Unimaginable) An Album That is to Be Release in the Market September /October Ending 2017.

Noma is a prolific and inventive gospel music minister, a reputable song writer/arranger, singer , Music Director, dedicated Entrepreneur, Versatile performer, and a Jesus lover.

Her mission is to enthrone the Name of JESUS CHRIST and dethrone the kingdom of darkness all over the world, through the instrumentality of Music.

She's been in the Music ministry for over 21years, has served as a Music coordinator in Living Faith Church intl. aka winners, portharcourt, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, and many more.

In 2016, Noma Adedeji was officially signed under a label called rogba multimedia ltd rogbamultimedia.com and she released her first album of 11tracks titled "Unimaginable" which has been a tremendous blessing to lives across the Globe. With tracks such as "Iwo loba", "Most High", "Falling down before you" and other soul lifting tracks.

(Produced By Sam Pro)

A seasoned Worshipper who loves God and firmly believes Life without Christ is death.

Get Noma Adedeji's Full Album (Unimaginable) Now Available on cdbaby.com/nomaadedeji and spiricoco.com/nomaadedeji

http://www.rogbamultimedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2.Iwo-Loba.mp3

Download Iwo Loba - Noma Adedeji

Download Most High - Noma Adedeji

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Music News

TOP STORIES

I disagree with ruling, but ready for re-run – Uhuru

10 hours ago

Government Suspends Some Workers’ Salaries

12 hours ago

quot-img-1YOUR WISH IS MY COMMAND DARLING.

By: akoaso quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line