New Music---OBA-NLA (The Mighty King) By Alabba

Mo Africa PR
1 hour ago | Music News

Ilori Olufemi Alaba (Alabba) is an exceptional worshiper, one whose expression of worship through the gift of music is outstandingly unique.

OBA-NLA (The Mighty God) is a song that's birthed by the inspiration of God, Himself and it definitely has the capacity to bless every listener, regardless of race, tribe or ethnicity.

Alabba has performed, worked with and graced several stages with several artistes and producers likes of Ron Kenoly, Don Moen, Kunle Ayo, Sammie okposo, Tosin Alao, Tosin Martins, Lara George, Late Eric Arubayi, Onos, Wilson Joel, Rotimi Keys, Ini-dminstrel, Tosin Badejo, etc. He's also served and still serving his Maker at the Trinity House, Victoria Island, since the inception of the church.

The Debut Single, OBA-NLA (The Mighty God), produced by SkyTimz, is a song that's birthed by the inspiration of God, Himself and it definitely has the capacity to bless every listener, regardless of race, tribe or ethnicity.

