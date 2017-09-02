modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Music: Dwana-Tam Tam | @DWANACHECK @ISLANDERSENT @SLIMILIKY

Ghana Loaded TV
1 hour ago | Music News

Islanders Entertainments front art / WazobiaFm OAP “Dwana”. Brings to you this amazing tune (TAM TAM) Which means “Sweet and Elegant”.

Its a song that will enhance your listening pleasure

Produced by “MANNIE”
Mixed and Mastered by TRIBALSOUNDMIX
Download and share……..
follow on all social media platform
@Dwanacheck @Islandersent @Slimiliky
DOWNLOAD link https://cloudup.com/files/i2wLe3cb8su/download

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Music News

TOP STORIES

I disagree with ruling, but ready for re-run – Uhuru

10 hours ago

Government Suspends Some Workers’ Salaries

12 hours ago

quot-img-1We must not forget past favours.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line