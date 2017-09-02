TOP STORIES
A GENTLEMAN DOES NOT REGUSE AN OFFER! PLEASE PREZ ATTA MILLSBy: akoaso,Hamburg/Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Music Premiere: T-Kross - No Be Play (Prod. By Ajarny)
The new York based afro pop star is at it again. After taking to his Instagram two weeks ago promising fans free music, he did not only keep his word but went further to release new pictures on his page yesterday.
Judging by the photos there is no doubt this brother is hot.
After putting up a single titled “No Worries" featuring Vector, this afro pop star has been booking shows every other week. Rumours have it he just did a feature with Timaya after he posted pictures of both of them in a studio.
T-kross's new song titled "No Be Play" joins the list of stars jumping on this trending new sound.
This song is produced by Ajarny on the beats, mixed by swaps. Well, if you ask me, I'd say this song is on fire, but I'll leave you to be the judge.
Enjoy!
All rights reserved by Finix Entertainment llc.
SONG LINK:
- https://my.notjustok.com/track/265447/t-kross-no-be-play
- https://soundcloud.com/tkross/no-be-play-prod-ajarny/s-OaKYH
SONG DOWNLOAD LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/265447
