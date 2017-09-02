TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
MUSIC: Ikpa Udo - Ayakid Ft . Magnito || @Ikpa_Udo
Ibibio-rap maestro and mic-popper, Ikpa Udo comes through with "Aya Kid" [You Will See]. This awesome collaboration has been a long time coming.
The Akwa Ibom's finest indigenous rapper teams up with wavy musical act "Magnito" a.k.a #FreshOut.
"Ikpa Udo" maintains his smooth, rhythmic indigenous Hip-Hop rap, while accentuating his flow to the dance hall beat in a much different style heard yet, leaving "Magnito" to put the cherry on top with his signature trademark. Critics say the single is his best collaboration yet, but who knows? Enjoy this one and hit Ikpa Udo up on your favorite social media;
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ikpa_Udo [@Ikpa_Udo]
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ikpa_udo [@ikpa_udo]
MYNOTJUSTOK LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/265759/by/upD8dMQjPZ
SOUNDCLOUD
https://soundcloud.com/ikpa_udo/ikpa-udo-ayakid-ft-magnito
