modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

MUSIC: Ikpa Udo - Ayakid Ft . Magnito || @Ikpa_Udo

Lyrical4ces Dotcom
10 minutes ago | Music News

​Ibibio-rap maestro and mic-popper, Ikpa Udo comes through with "Aya Kid" [You Will See]. This awesome collaboration has been a long time coming.

The Akwa Ibom's finest indigenous rapper teams up with wavy musical act "Magnito" a.k.a #FreshOut.

"Ikpa Udo" maintains his smooth, rhythmic indigenous Hip-Hop rap, while accentuating his flow to the dance hall beat in a much different style heard yet, leaving "Magnito" to put the cherry on top with his signature trademark. Critics say the single is his best collaboration yet, but who knows? Enjoy this one and hit Ikpa Udo up on your favorite social media;

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ikpa_Udo [@Ikpa_Udo]

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ikpa_udo [@ikpa_udo]

MYNOTJUSTOK LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/265759/by/upD8dMQjPZ

SOUNDCLOUD
https://soundcloud.com/ikpa_udo/ikpa-udo-ayakid-ft-magnito

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Music News

TOP STORIES

I disagree with ruling, but ready for re-run – Uhuru

9 hours ago

Government Suspends Some Workers’ Salaries

11 hours ago

quot-img-1Life is a ladder. the people you meet on your way up this ladder are the same ones you meet on your way down.

By: Bacho Patience quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line