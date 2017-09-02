TOP STORIES
A child s ear that refuses an advice will accompany his head when it s been cut offBy: akoaso, hh .german
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
EBOO Reps @Roll Koll 2017
Afrobeat/Reggae -Dancehall artiste, Eboo will represent his school (St Johns Grammar) come Saturday September 2, at this year’s edition of the highly-anticipated annual high school carnival ‘RollKoll’.
The event which comes off at the Aviation Social Center is a gathering of all current and past SHS Students and offers them an opportunity to reunite with their old friends and make new ones as they socialize in a healthy lifestyle environment.
The Once Twice hitmaker who is making a comeback into the music industry will be on hand to thrill audiences to a number of old favorites as well as a new single which is currently making tremendous impact on the music scenes.
The event will host thousands of students from all regions of the country who will be on hand to represent their schools and engage in friendly banter and rivalry.
Besides meeting and interacting with old and new friends, patrons get to participate in activities like 5-aside football, Indomie eating competitions, rap and dance battles, fashion shows, pool tournaments, video game competitions as well as the annual Rexona Summer Basketball challenge.
Over the years, RollKoll has featured artists such as Stonebwoy, Medikal, D Black, YaaPono, Atom, Rudebwoy Ranking, Zigi, Ebo and Kwesi Arthur.
The CEO of Planet One Multimedia, Gilbert Boakye also known as Nhyira, promised that this year’s edition will be the best yet with regards to entertainment and activities that will be on offer on Saturday.
Sponsors for the events are Vodafone X, Indomie, SKY Girls, Itel Mobile, Rexona, Close Up, Marshall University, 2131, 4Syte TV, Enewsgh.com, with refreshment from Planet Drinks and Macvites. The event is powered by Planet One Multimedia.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Coming Events