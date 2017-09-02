TOP STORIES
LADIES DON'T NORMALLY SAY HOW OLD THEY AREBy: akoaso,HH Germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Music Premiere: Dolondolo—Oh NaNa
New Music coming from the stables of AttitudePlus Entertainment. It's Dolondolo and this time, its a sonorous,
feel good love song titled "Oh Nana".
Am sure this song brings a lot of memories."Oh singo, singo...".
Produced by Soldierbeatz.
Enjoy!
SONG LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/265314/dolondolo-oh-na-na-produced-by-teebeeo
SONG DOWNLOAD LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/265314
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Music News