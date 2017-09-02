modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY
Music Premiere: Dolondolo—Oh NaNa

Asuquo Eton
11 minutes ago | Music News

New Music coming from the stables of AttitudePlus Entertainment. It's Dolondolo and this time, its a sonorous,

feel good love song titled "Oh Nana".
Am sure this song brings a lot of memories."Oh singo, singo...".

Produced by Soldierbeatz.
Enjoy!
SONG LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/265314/dolondolo-oh-na-na-produced-by-teebeeo

SONG DOWNLOAD LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/265314

Music News

