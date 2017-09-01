TOP STORIES
Nautyca drops video for Chocolate song
Hiplife and highlife artiste, Jeffery Gordor, better known as Nautyca is hopeful of breaking new grounds especially on MTV Base and Trace Urban with his new video - ‘Chocolate’.
The yet to be aired video combines great music content with impressive visual effects and costumes.
Nautyca, who has a number of singles to his credit, stated that the video will meet the demands of music lovers and could scoop a number of awards at the 4Syte Music Video Awards.
The high budget video was shot in some selected locations in Tema.
According to his management led by his producer, Jeffery Antwi-Boasiako, a lot of investment went into the shooting of the video and cited the use of 5D cameras.
He is hopeful Nautyca will be the latest addition to the list of artistes who have made a major breakthrough onto the music scene from Tema.
Nautyca has the energy to follow in the footsteps of the likes Sarkodie who, after several years, is still rocking Ghana’s entertainment scene.
Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
