modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nautyca drops video for Chocolate song

MyJoyOnline
6 minutes ago | General News

Hiplife and highlife artiste, Jeffery Gordor, better known as Nautyca is hopeful of breaking new grounds especially on MTV Base and Trace Urban with his new video - ‘Chocolate’.

The yet to be aired video combines great music content with impressive visual effects and costumes.

Nautyca, who has a number of singles to his credit, stated that the video will meet the demands of music lovers and could scoop a number of awards at the 4Syte Music Video Awards.

The high budget video was shot in some selected locations in Tema.

According to his management led by his producer, Jeffery Antwi-Boasiako, a lot of investment went into the shooting of the video and cited the use of 5D cameras.

He is hopeful Nautyca will be the latest addition to the list of artistes who have made a major breakthrough onto the music scene from Tema.

Nautyca has the energy to follow in the footsteps of the likes Sarkodie who, after several years, is still rocking Ghana’s entertainment scene.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Eyewitness Claims Asiedu-Nketia ‘made Up’ Attack Story

2 minutes ago

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-run

3 hours ago

quot-img-1People who are not set for deliverance are free to go to hell.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line