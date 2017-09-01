TOP STORIES
MUSIGA Pays Courtesy Call On Zylofon Media
The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has paid a courtesy call on Zylofon Media today to welcome the media house into the music industry and to create a rapport for future collaborations.
Representing the Musicians Union Of Ghana (MUSIGA) was a very strong team in the likes of Bice Osei Kuffuor, Obour (President), Ras Caleb Appiah Levi (Chairman), Chizzy Wailer(National Organizer), Bessa Simons( Vice President), Daddy Bosco (head of projects and communications), Rev. Fiifi Agyarkwa (administrator), Richmond Adu Poku(Head Of Business and membership Unit) and a few others.
Samuel Otuo Baah, (public relations officer) for zylofon media speaking on behalf of the CEO Nana Appiah Mensah who is out of the country with management also present on the day was quick to commend the organization for reaching out to the media company and expressed how honorable it is that such a meeting takes place.
President of MUSIGA, Obour speaking at the meeting stated that;
“Watching Zylofon Media from afar over a period of time and seeing the great works the company is doing, it would be great for MUSIGA as a union to first of all reach out to zylofon media and commend them for the great works so far as well as having the full backing of the music body which has been in existence since 1975 serving as the pillar and the network wind in the music industry.”
He also added,
“Not just for the many signings and investments into the music industry and the liveliness zylofon media has brought into the showbiz scenery, but also the charitable aspects, pointing out the recent generosity to Jewel Ackah, which is also a great concern to their organization.”
He said; “Jewel Ackah has been a member of the ageing musicians welfare fund and even though we are not able to donate $10,000, we’re in our own small way doing our best for them as well. We would also let zylofon media know that, the doors, resources, knowledge, personal influences, contacts(old and present) are available to support the dream so that this dream would not just be a Ghanaian dream but also an African and worldwide dream.”
Management of Zylofon Media was impressed and applauded the music body for paying such an honorable visit to the media company.
Public Relations Officer and communications director of Zylofon Media, Samuel Otuo Baah, also shared some of the visions and tasks at hand with the music body and revealed their excitement over such a call.
He stated;
“We have laid out plans that we want to execute and with the backing of MUSIGA, makes it even easier to accomplish. One of the ideas we’ve developed is a concert where our Highlife and solely highlife artist Kumi Guitar would stage with our highlife legends.
Kumi Guitar recently shot a video which featured reputable highlife legends, Pat Thomas, Charles Amoah, Nana Ampadu and Zapp Mallet titled dream. So the Company’s plan is to come up with a scheme “Kumi Guitar and the legends concert” which will be organized annually and since MUSIGA have these legends in their coffers, then it’s good news for both parties.
The concert will not only hold in Ghana but also across Europe and many other countries.”
He added;
“Zylofon Media would also want to come up with some educational programs, we are ready to provide our venue and resources for this particular course. So if from time to time Zylofon media and MUSIGA can put together these educational programs, then that’ll also be a great achievement for the industry in general.”
The president of MUSIGA, Bice OSei Kuffuor popularly known as Obuor, and other MUSIGA executives expressed their appreciation for the impact Zylofon Media has had in the music industry in a very short while, and especially the CEO’s unhesitating voluntary assistance to Jewel Ackah. The Union hopes to collaborate with the Zylofon Music record label and Zylofon Media as a whole on various projects to better the Ghanaian music industry.
Samuel Baah assured representatives of MUSIGA that, management of Zylofon media would definitely send the message across to the CEO Nana Appiah Mensah who would be monitoring proceedings from wherever he is and if the need be, Part two of the courtesy call would take place at the MUSIGA premises.
The visit ended with a tour of the facilities available inside the Zylofon Media headquarters located inside East Legon, Accra.
