Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
DenG Drops Classic Love Tune Titled "Come Over"
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Liberian superstar singer, DenG has proved yet again his versatility as it concerns music.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Specially dedicated to Lovers all around the world, "Come Over" reveals DenG's genius musical skills with fusion of afro-carribean, sexuality and irresistible vocals.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Produced by the renowed sound wizard Orbeat, there is something attention stopping about this jam; from the lyrics ridden with promises of a life of luxury to the subtle yet loud plea to whine to the beat. Little wonder DenG remains the ladies man.
