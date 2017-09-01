modernghana logo

DenG Drops Classic Love Tune Titled "Come Over"

Deanco Group Inc.
1 hour ago | Music News

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Liberian superstar singer, DenG has proved yet again his versatility as it concerns music.

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Specially dedicated to Lovers all around the world, "Come Over" reveals DenG's genius musical skills with fusion of afro-carribean, sexuality and irresistible vocals.

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Produced by the renowed sound wizard Orbeat, there is something attention stopping about this jam; from the lyrics ridden with promises of a life of luxury to the subtle yet loud plea to whine to the beat. Little wonder DenG remains the ladies man.

Music News

