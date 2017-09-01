TOP STORIES
Music: 9ice Releases Two Singles, Basiri Mi & Allow
Living Things crooner, Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice comes through with his signature vocals in two new songs, Basiri Mi and Basiri.
The songs are officially released across all local and international digital platforms from today by Temple Music (TMPL).
It is the singer's first release under the newly established pan-African record label, Temple Music a sister company of foremost Lagos-based talent agency, Temple Management Company (TMC).
Basiri is produced by Tonywhy while Olumix gets credit for Allow.
Coming a day before Sallah, Basiri is a prayerful monologue while Allow showcases the singer's dexterity.
Soundcloud
Basiri - https://soundcloud.com/templemusicltd/bashiri-mi
Allow - https://soundcloud.com/templemusicltd/allow
Boomplay:
Allow: http://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/album/554946
Basiri Mi: http://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/album/551779
Music Plus
Basiri Mi: http://mpjamz.com/x/8daac0369
ITunes
Basiri Mi: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/basiri-mi-single/id1277460368
INSTAGRAM: @9ICEOFFICIAL
TWITTER: @IAMANCESTOR
YOUTUBE: CAUTION TV
OFFICIAL IG FAN PAGE: @OFFICIAL9ICE
Music News