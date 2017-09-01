TOP STORIES
"It is amazing what you can accomplish if you don't care who gets the credit"- Harry S TrumanBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Don Kweli - Naayen (Prod By WillisBeatz)
The much awaited tune "NAAYEN" from the camp of KWELITY MUSIK is finally here. DON KWELI has done it again; indeed the song deserves all the media hype it got. Download and share, everyone must hear this.
DOWNLOAD LINK--->
http://old.hulkshare.com/dl/oppdvmlrqb5s
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Music News