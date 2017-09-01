modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Voice Of America Features Ghanaian Music Act, Eli

Kobina Makuom
51 minutes ago | Music News

The Voice of America (VOA) every week profiles Africa's finest music acts on the Music Time in Africa show, and come this Sunday will be the turn of young Ghanaian singer, Edward Ayikoe aka ELi.

The up-and-coming artist will talk about his budding music career and also touch on one of his new tunes titled, "Quicksand" featuring EL and Kojo Cue.

Music Time in Africa show, hosted by Dr. Heather Maxwell, is VOA’s longest running radio program in English. Since 1965, the show has been featuring Africa's best music with weekly interviews, music news, and audience engagement.

Ghanaian artistes who has had the opportunity to be on the show were Efya, Wiyaala, Reggie Rockstone, GyeduBlayAmbolley, Edem, Okyeame Kwame, et al. According to Eugene Selorm Owusu, VOA's Ghana-based stringer, "the Voice of America would continue to feature more artists on the show from Ghana".

The feature on ELi airs on the Music Time in Africa show on Sunday, September 3 at 09:00 GMT, 15:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT on the VOA Radio, which can be accessed in Accra Ghana on 98.1 FM and www.voanews.com across the globe.

A repeat broadcast is on Friday, September 8 at 21:00 GMT and Saturday, September 9 at 09:00 GMT, 15:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT respectively.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Music News

TOP STORIES

I didn’t swerve CID; my lawyer wasn’t available – A-Plus

6 hours ago

A-Plus swerves CID; fails to show up for questioning

6 hours ago

quot-img-1LOVE IS NOT A COINCIDENT

By: KWAME SEREBUOR -> A quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line