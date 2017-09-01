TOP STORIES
Voice Of America Features Ghanaian Music Act, Eli
The Voice of America (VOA) every week profiles Africa's finest music acts on the Music Time in Africa show, and come this Sunday will be the turn of young Ghanaian singer, Edward Ayikoe aka ELi.
The up-and-coming artist will talk about his budding music career and also touch on one of his new tunes titled, "Quicksand" featuring EL and Kojo Cue.
Music Time in Africa show, hosted by Dr. Heather Maxwell, is VOA’s longest running radio program in English. Since 1965, the show has been featuring Africa's best music with weekly interviews, music news, and audience engagement.
Ghanaian artistes who has had the opportunity to be on the show were Efya, Wiyaala, Reggie Rockstone, GyeduBlayAmbolley, Edem, Okyeame Kwame, et al. According to Eugene Selorm Owusu, VOA's Ghana-based stringer, "the Voice of America would continue to feature more artists on the show from Ghana".
The feature on ELi airs on the Music Time in Africa show on Sunday, September 3 at 09:00 GMT, 15:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT on the VOA Radio, which can be accessed in Accra Ghana on 98.1 FM and www.voanews.com across the globe.
A repeat broadcast is on Friday, September 8 at 21:00 GMT and Saturday, September 9 at 09:00 GMT, 15:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT respectively.
