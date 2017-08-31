TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Music: Lil Win Ft Top Kay - Nyame Gye Me (Prod By Slo Deezy)
Actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win before leaving Ghana For Sarkdoie's History In The Making in the USA releases another potential banger titled “Nyame Gye Me” for all to enjoy.
The Boss Nation Music label act features Top Kay on this Slo Deezy produced High Life tune.
Lil Win, who aside movies, is currently entertaining Ghanaians with his music releases has promised to release the visuals to this song in no time soon.
The video for Nyame Gye Me was shot in Denkyira Obuasi, and was directed by in house video director, Steve Gyamfi
Stream, Download and Enjoy the audio from below..
https://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/nyame-gye-me
