Why The 'The Comeback' Is A Must Watch
Someone definitely shed a tear in the auditorium. Someone definitely did.
The series of quick misfortunes that clubbed the main character would be hard to take.
If you give your 'brother' millions to build you a house and run businesses in trust; surely it cannot be a DKM decision?
They say don't put all your eggs in one basket. But surely your brother is not a basket. He is a bond.
So when a man is forced into early retirement he propped up his disappointment by leaning back on his brother he trusted with huge investments and a woman he trusted with a big heart.
But cold-blooded betrayal curdles his blood enough for murder and suicide to suddenly look like poetic justice.
Life for Jojo joked closely with Job. No wonder in a moment of his rage Jojo blurted out "God is a coffin", his best attempt at saying God is dead.
It is the unfolding of this theme of betrayal executed with flawless believable acting that would work up a tear duct in the audience.
This was hard to take.
But in the characteristic creativity of Roverman Productions, the object of our sympathy, Jojo, is also the object of our laughter. The one who made us feel hurt, made us feel his heart.
While we comforted Jojo in our hearts, the character comforted us in our ribs.
This Italian 'borga' English-speaking deficiency is a delicacy in this drama.
How do you end up saying "Am not a hunger. Am eat a plane on the flight" when you mean to say you ate food on the flight you took?
"In the abundonment of water, the foolish man is a taste".
"I have come in a pieces' for 'I came in peace".
Jojo said he seduced his coach when he wanted to say he convinced his coach.
And how do you tell a man standing to "rise up on his knees"? How on earth can you say "Octopus is my favourite beverage"?.
How God the Lord be your "refugee and stone" in remembering the Psalmist say the Lord is MY REFUGE and MY ROCK?
And just how does a man say "I am going to rise to the bottom of the top"?
"The devil you have know and the angel you have not known, the two of them, they know you." Really?
These lines and I mean a 100 more creative grammatical and lexical catastrophe, litter the role played by Jojo.
His errors looked genuine because he was cast as a domesticated Italian whose limited English meant a free-for-all trial-and-error.
There is no enough leg room in the seats at the National Theatre. For if there were, the role of ushers at an Uncle Ebo Whyte production would not be to show people to their seats but to keep people from falling out of it.
The problem with drama is that you cannot rewind the best scenes. So yes, I watched 'Comeback'. And yes - this Saturday, I will go back to watch comeback again.
In Jojo's voice, "am going to watch another more".
