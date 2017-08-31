modernghana logo

Dbanj "Attacks Fan" Who Asked Him To Quit Music

36 minutes ago

Nigerian singer, songwriter and TV host, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known by his stage name Dbanj, has replied angrily to a fan who asked him to quit music career.

Dbanj, who recently dropped his album ‘King Don Come’, took to his IG page to celebrate having one million views on one of his videos in just four days.

The Kokomaster received a lots of praises coming from his fans, though not all as one suggested he gets a new act and quit music!.

The 37-year-old entertainment artist, however, didn’t take it lightly as he took to his twitter account to respond.

Dbanj said, “You clearly have NO idea what I am about, what and my movement are about, yet you feel the need to air an unsolicited opinion. So keep quiet son.”

The father of one said, “Educate yourself with facts before you stray to my page and exhibit your pile ineptitude. I am not as thirsty as you to impose my thoughts on others.”

He said, “Maybe one day when you finally become that ‘great king’ you hope to be, I would pay for your counsel if it comes with wisdom and well sought knowledge.”

“But till then my brother take several seats back and crawl into your whole. YOU ARE SAYING ‘TRASH!!!’” he said.

