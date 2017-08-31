modernghana logo

Many Ladies Defy Rains For Miss Ghana At Ho

Daily Guide
37 minutes ago | General News

The Miss Ghana 2017 audition at Ho in the Volta Region over the weekend was tagged impressive by organisers as a number of 'wannabe' queens came out in their numbers to be part of the audition.

Many ladies defied the heavy rains and thronged the Sky Plus Hotel in Ho for a chance to be selected for the final leg of auditions in Accra in September.

Popular actor/producer, Kafui Danku, who is also a former Miss Ghana contestant, led a panel of judges who presided over a very successful audition in the Volta Region. The others were Ivy Emefa Doe, human resource manager for Sky Plus Hotel, and Mrs Saha Kambo-Lamptey, a designer and longstanding donor to the Miss Ghana pageant.

At the end of the session, six lucky ladies were selected to join those already chosen in the other regions, with those in Takoradi and Cape Coast also happening in the course of the week.

The 10-region audition is expected to come to a close in Accra at the Holiday Inn on September 1, 2017, where six are expected to be selected too.

The Miss Ghana 2017/'Miss Ghana 60 Years On' is powered by Exclusive Event Ghana Limited, in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and 'Ghana 60 Years On' Planning Committee.

The 'Miss Ghana 60 Years On' event is sponsored by Nasco Electronics, Special Ice Water, Intercity STC, Akayet Hotel, Global Dream Hotel & Service Apartments, Tang Palace, Aqua Safar Resort, JIL, Amaing U, Hottees, Pokuaa Accessories, Accents & Curve, Queens Touch Décor, Forever Easy, Goodluck Africa, Limpex Impressions, Starbow Airline and a host of others.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

