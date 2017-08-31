TOP STORIES
Revelation brings restorationBy: K. Moore
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Nana Eulogises Paapa Yankson ...Offered Forecourt Of State House For Funeral Venue
The family of the late highlife musician, Paapa Yankson, called on President Akufo-Addo at the Presidency yesterday.
They were led there by the Minister for Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, Catherine Afeku, together with the executives of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).
They were at the Presidency to inform the president about the death of Paapa Yankson, whose sad event occurred on July 21, 2017.
President Akufo-Addo was full of praise for the late musician, describing him as not just a pillar of the country's music industry, but an outstanding musician and a great man.
The family had initially planned to have the funeral at the Carl Reindorf Park (Liberty Stadium) in Dansoman, but President Akufo-Addo offered to allow the family to use the forecourt of the State House as the venue for the final funeral rites of the late Paapa Yankson, which is expected to take place on October 21, 2017.
He will later be buried at a location in Apam, also in the Central Region.
The head of the Odomna Kusudentir in Otuam family, Francis Ackom, gave a brief history about the late musician, whilst another legendary highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu, who is chairman for the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund, also spoke highly of the late Paapa Yankson.
The President of the MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kufuor, asked for government's support for the late musician's funeral, touting his significant contribution to the growth and development of the Ghana's music industry.
Also present were ace highlife musicians such as Ben Brako, A.B Crentsil, Bessa Simons, Smart Nkansah, Asabea Kropa, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, the famous Tagoe Sisters, Ahuma Ocansey, popularly known as Daddy Bosco, and a host of others.
By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News