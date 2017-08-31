TOP STORIES
Aftown Saves Ghanaian Musicians … Efya, E.L, Yaa Pono and Article Wan Signed
The era where musicians share their music for free online is about to go extinct, as Aftown, an indigenous music streaming service, has been launched in Ghana to help African musicians cash in some more money on their music.
The streaming service which is also an online music store looks to providing a maximum musical experience at the most affordable price to all lovers of African music, and it already has some of Ghana's major artistes signing up for it.
NEWS-ONE has gathered that the likes of Efya, E.L, Yaa Pono and Article Wan have all signed up and are earning from the platform.
Aftown has been described as an artiste-centered platform that strives to provide maximum benefit to the artiste at all times. By signing up to the service, any African artiste gets to put their work on the platform directly where it will always exist, giving fans access to their music all the time, and ensuring that the artiste earns revenue each and every time their work is accessed on the platform
Its key mantra is to always put its artistes first, whilst providing customer-focused easy access to music from all over the African continent.
The Aftown platform is designed to be accessible from anywhere in the world once you have the app or a web browser and working internet, and provides music lovers with quality African music direct to their phones or laptops at any time or place.
The goal of Aftown app is also to bring users a premium African music-focused streaming service at an affordable price, whilst allowing the artiste to benefit directly from their work.
