"The African Answer" album by Edem drops November 4

Ghamaicans
6 minutes ago | General News

Multiple award-winning African Rap Mogul, Edem, finally announces November 4 for his highly anticipated new album "The African Answer".

"The African Answer", jointly produced by American Producer, Coptic. It will be released (marketed & distributed) by eOneMusic.

According to Edem, "none of the songs on the album has been released yet. Nobody hears them until the album drops. The album features Worlasi, Jojo Abot, Efya, EL, JaySo, Dark Suburb, Teephlow. Any other thing should be a surprise lol."

Multiple videos have already been shot for the album.

General News

