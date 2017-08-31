TOP STORIES
Advice gone wrong: Social media directs Akosua Adjepong to 'cover up' her sister
Celebrated musician, Akosua Adjepong has started a campaign to encourage the youth especially young ladies to dress decently.
In an interview on Joy FM’s Cosmopolitan Mix with Doreen Andoh, she stated categorically that the manner in which some women dress lately is appalling.
Akosua Adjepong could not fathom the motive behind exposing one’s body and taking racy photos afterward.
The mother of six in reversing this trend has started a campaign dubbed ‘Cover Up’ to remind young ladies to dress appropriately.
As harmless as her comments may be, it appears that a number of social media users were not enthused by the advice of the artiste and rather descended heavily on her.
They questioned her moral authority to criticise the mode of dressing of some ladies when her biological sister, Stephanie Benson, has become synonymous with indecent dressing.
A number of them have sought to find out why she will rather not focus on having her sister dress decently.
Responding to these views by some social media users on Hitz News @ 1, the ‘MiyÉ›â€‹ Obaa’ singer acknowledged the concerns to do with her sister’s dressing but stressed that the campaign must continue.
She said, she has cautioned Stephanie Benson on countless occasions to be mindful of her dressing.
“I am always on my sister’s neck. I said that when she comes down she should dress the way that I will be happy. I am still on her,” she said.
Akosua Adjepong is set to release her new album in October this year.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Maxwell Amoofia
