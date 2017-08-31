modernghana logo

Music: Koo Ntakra – Ask For Me (Prod. By Proxy Jay)

PapaQuasy Abakah
31 minutes ago | Audio Report

In anticipation of his highly expected ‘KOK’ Album rumored to be releasing in late October 2017, Koo Ntakra throws in another controversial rap song titled ‘Ask For Me’.

The diminutive Akwapem rapper goes hard on this with his catchy hook asking the big question ‘who is the King’ of Akwapem after recent battles from other quarters claiming to be ‘gods and kings’ of it. Koo Ntakra begins his attack on this joint by starting with a Martin Luther King Jnr statement as intro before throwing what it seem to be shots on what he terms ‘S or P’.

Is up to the fans to find whom or what the ‘S or P’ refers to by the King of Kofcity. Listen and judge for yourself.

