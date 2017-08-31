TOP STORIES
New Music: Chris Shalom - Your Word Is Truth
Gospel music minister Chris Shalom has followed up on his last effort successively. Having declared the prophetic in the single "Dry Bones are Rising" off the "Worship in Every Place" series. The follow-up single declares the infallibility of God's word.
"Your Word is Truth" by the man with the Golden voice - Chris Shalom - speaks of the assurance of the prophetic word. In a world of seemingly vicissitudes, one may tend to believe the lies because of the situations and circumstances, but if you look unto the perfect law of liberty, you will find hope and receive strength to overcome the daunting challenges. The word of God is the answer to every question.
Chris Shalom has got a word in season for the times and "YWIT" is another apt response to the supernatural, just like his previous singles.
"The Word is truth. The Word is the final authority. The Word is the power of God. The Word is alive and active. The Word is the mind of God. The Word is Gods provision for mankind. The Word is medicine. The Word is peace. The Word is love. The Word is life. The Word is direction" - Chris Shalom.
Get the song below:
Music+ http://mpjamz.com/s/6c719e32d
Itunes http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1275555135?ls=1&app=itunes
Spiricoco.com https://spiricoco.com/song/your-word-is-truth/
Connect:
Twitter: @shalom_chris
Instagram: @chrisshalom_thegoldenvoice
Facebook: Chris Shalom
