Sarkodie Pleads; Stop Making Money For Network Operators At The Expense Of Musicians
In what seems to be a passionate appeal from the camp of one of Ghana’s favourite rappers, Michael Owusu Addo also known as Sarkodie, the talented rapper lamented over the trend of bloggers posting music on their blogs for free downloads while depriving musicians of their entitlements financially.
This came in a Facebook post on the ‘Gbooza’ hit maker’s official facebook page on Saturday, 29th August, 2017 at 5:43 A.M, in promotion of his upcoming album dubbed ‘Da Highest’. In the post which attracted about 6k reactions and 200 comments, the fiesta crooner explained the need for music bloggers to co-operate with musicians to ensure both parties earn from music downloads while they still maintain their traffic.
‘’ Don't know y'all personally but can guess y'all great young people with a great vision to push GH music 👊🏾
But we need to do this together so we all benefit ... Or else these network providers will benefit leaving us with less or nothing
Technically there's nothing like free download cos you still Use data ... But me and you don't get paid by none of these companies.
We(Musicians) know when we wanna put out music for free downloads and when to sell em... So support when we put it out for sale/Free
Y'all help to push songs 🏾 but just support the artistes plan cos you still got nothing to lose...
So same thing y'all doing but just push the links by artiste if you really wanna help...
I don't mind re tweeting or share your posts if it has all the paid platform links on your sites 👍🏾 cos you will get your needed traffic.’’ He said.
You can read the full post on the image below the article.
Sarkodie’s Da Highest Album is the Ghanaian rapper’s fifth studio album which is set to be released on September 9, 2017. The album which contains songs with some of the best arts in the music industry from Africa and as far as the United Kingdom including the likes of Sulie Breaks, Jese Jagz, Bobii Lewis, Koredo Bello, Jayso, Worlasi and Flavour among others has received much publicity on social media with several fans of the former using the albums cover art as their profile pictures.
