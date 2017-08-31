modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Yaa Anima Priscilla To Represent Brong Ahafo Region In Face Of Hygiene Contest

Newshuntermag.com
1 hour ago | Music News

Maame Yaa Anima Priscilla has been selected to represent the Brong Ahafo Region in the maiden edition of Face of Hygiene Beauty Contest after multifarious auditions.

The 23-year-old contestant told the News Hunter Magazine that more education on sanitation needs to be done.

Yaa Anima Priscilla who is a Student Nurse at the Ntotoro College of Nursing in the Brong Ahafo Region eulogized the Region for the effort being put in place to maintain its accolade as the cleanest in the country.

“People know us for our cleanliness so let’s all come together and work hard to maintain that status. More education needs to be done because many people are dying throughout the country due to careless or dangerous hygienic conditions.”

The Nkoranza-Sika indigene called on the people to support her via voting when the pageantry begins in November this year.

She said sanitation in a Ghana is a challenge—so she will do whatever she can to help improve the situation.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Music News

TOP STORIES

29 ‘galamseyers’ fined GHc15m over Atewa forest mining

7 hours ago

Alabi fights back: We did viability appraisal on 'abandoned' $150m SSN...

10 hours ago

quot-img-1We need a change that requires greater cooperation among tribes to enable us deal with global economic, political and social challenges and contradictions.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line