We need a change that requires greater cooperation among tribes to enable us deal with global economic, political and social challenges and contradictions.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Yaa Anima Priscilla To Represent Brong Ahafo Region In Face Of Hygiene Contest
Maame Yaa Anima Priscilla has been selected to represent the Brong Ahafo Region in the maiden edition of Face of Hygiene Beauty Contest after multifarious auditions.
The 23-year-old contestant told the News Hunter Magazine that more education on sanitation needs to be done.
Yaa Anima Priscilla who is a Student Nurse at the Ntotoro College of Nursing in the Brong Ahafo Region eulogized the Region for the effort being put in place to maintain its accolade as the cleanest in the country.
“People know us for our cleanliness so let’s all come together and work hard to maintain that status. More education needs to be done because many people are dying throughout the country due to careless or dangerous hygienic conditions.”
The Nkoranza-Sika indigene called on the people to support her via voting when the pageantry begins in November this year.
She said sanitation in a Ghana is a challenge—so she will do whatever she can to help improve the situation.
