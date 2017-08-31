TOP STORIES
New Crop Of Ghanaian DJ’s And Presenters Do Not Have A Taste For Highlife—Says Kwame Adomako
Outspoken Ghanaian Highlife Singer, Kwame Adomako, has said DJ’s and Presenters in the country are not doing much to promote Highlife music.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with the News Hunter Magazine, Kwame Adomako lamented that majority of Ghanaian youth do not listen to highlife songs because foreign songs are dominant on our airwaves.
“Highlife is not dead…and it cannot die because it is the root of Ghanaian music. It is just that this generation do not like it so much. Ghana is known by Highlife.
“The new crops of DJ’s/Presenters for now are more of afro pop guys so they prefer to go by the new trend in order to do their mixes and other things. Their actions have influence the new generation to listen to other genres than highlife. But Highlife is timeless…most of the songs are evergreen.
You can do so much with Kwadwo Antwi, Daddy Lumba and others tracks today but same cannot be said about hip life and other genres. That’s why some artistes release songs often because it fades off faster. The DJ’s play more of the hip hop, Afro pop and other genres more than highlife.”
On whom his role model is, Kwame squealed: “I listen to any genre of music to know the trend. I am the role model to myself…any good song inspires me but I do not have a particular role model. I always want to be me. I listen to more ‘old timers’ songs from Agya Koo Nimo, KK Fosu and other great men. Currently, Bisa is good; Kwabena Kwabena is good, Akwaboah and others. I like these guys.”
Kwame Adomako who began his music career around 1999 started as a hip life artiste…but along the line he ditched hip life for highlife.
He lamented that his family never supported his career as a musician.
Kwame Added that there are many challenges but finance is the biggest challenge.
He disclosed that inspirations and passion keeps him going.
“I just love the art. Music is life so you have to play a tune every day. I have the passion for music. With persistency and determination I know I will get there.
Kwame is currently promoting his latest trick titled Adwe.
Listen To Kwame Adomako's Adwe Track Below:
https://www.hulkshare.com/185duv4nkhqo
