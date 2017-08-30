TOP STORIES
Jessica Condemns Police Brutality After Girl 16 Suffered Miscarriage
Jessica Opare-Saforo, co-host of the award-winning show, Celebrity Fanzone on GH One TV has condemned the Ghana Police for what she described as the “audacity” with which they brutalize people in the country.
It was reported last week that a 16-year-old girl had lost her pregnancy at a Police station after she was allegedly brutalized by a Police officer during an arrest at Begoro in the Eastern Region.
Addressing this issue last Saturday on Celebrity Fanzone, the beautiful presenter condemned law enforcement officers in Ghana who feel they are above the law.
“We live in a country where the people who enforce the law feel they are above the law. How many times haven’t we heard stories of police brutality?”
“For me it is the audacity with which they do it. It is like, I feel they don’t actually know it is illegal to do that. You can’t abuse someone even if they are caught doing something wrong but in Ghana, if you dare challenge a police man, chances are you will end up with a slap or two and it is totally wrong,” she maintained.
Jessica however called on Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS), the body responsible for checking Police abuse of power and intimidation to do more to protect civilians.
“The fact that you enforce the law doesn’t mean you are above the law. I think that PIPS should be up and doing. There are so many abuse stories. Why should you grab a 16 year old girl and throng her towards an electric pole to the point that she loses her pregnancy? If this man handled her properly, this wouldn’t have happened. And yet we hear these stories every day. It is like you can’t even challenge a Police man,” Jessica stated.
Meanwhile, the mother of the victim, Dora Amponsah has reported the incident to the Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for assistance.
