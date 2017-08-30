TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
Sony MAX highlights for the week
The Moment of Truth
Season one starts Friday, 8 September
Tuesdays to Fridays at 6pm
Cast: Mark L. Walberg (Host)
Sometimes when asked difficult personal questions, a little lie won't hurt unless you're on the gameshow The Moment of Truth. In the gameshow that has gained popularity across the world, contestants are given a polygraph test and asked 21 hard-hitting, personal and embarrassing questions in front of a live audience.
Some questions are “fun” ice breakers, whilst others could wreck relationships. Host Mark L. Walberg administers the questions for the chance to win the elusive $500 000 prize.
Don't Trust Andrew Mayne
Season one starts Sunday, 3 September
Sundays at 5pm
Andrew Mayne is a charming, underhandedly likeable troublemaker who also happens to be a brilliant illusionist. Andrew uses his comically antagonistic sense of humour and creates an arsenal of illusions to help someone take revenge on a friend or family member who has done them wrong. In each episode, Andrew has fun with his 'man-on-the-street illusions', all culminating in a spectacular trick that puts the wrong-doer- of-the-week in their place.
SONY MAX airs on DStv (Channel 128)
