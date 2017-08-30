TOP STORIES
Benedicta Gafah Is Just A Friend, Adwoa Smart Is My Crush—James Gardener
Fine Ghanaian actor, James Gardener, has dismissed rumour making rounds that beautiful Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah, has been warming his bed.
According to the rumour mill, James and Benedicta have been spotted together on several red carpets events as well as other shows; an indicator that a warm love affair is brewing between the two.
However, Mr. Gardener has said emphatically on TV3’s 3Music show that there was nothing going on between them aside being “cool” friends as movie stars.
The “A Night With Her” actor explained that he has known Benedicta for a while but beyond that, he is nowhere connected to her romantically as people have tried to conclude.
“For real we are just cool…I known Benedicta for only God knows how long…..like four or three years, I have known her. We are just cool,” James Gardener said.
For some time now, people in the entertainment industry have tagged the two Ghallywood personalities, as love birds especially as they are seen at events together.
In June this year, they both were enrolled under a new management, Zylofone Media, with mouth-watering offers including an attractive amount. This creative arts and entertainment firm, is managing other creative artistes including Becca, Stonebwuoy, Zynnell Zuh, Toosweet Annan, and Bibi Bright.
Playfully, James Gardener concluded that his all time crush has been veteran actress, Adwoa Smart.
It appears James has had a thing for Adwoa Smart for a very long time. The actor once said in an interview that the three ladies he would love to kiss are Nigeria’s Genevieve Nnaji, Jocelyn Dumas and Smart.
However, if he had said that to draw attention from Miss Gafah, then based on the popular saying “in every rumour, there is an iota of truth” Ghanadat.com can only wish the pair, a happy relationship!
