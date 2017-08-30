TOP STORIES
A.I Makes U-Turn On Burna Boy Saga
Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, AI, has confirmed that Burna Boy contacted his team to do a remix version of the song 'Grind', which he was featured on by Y FM‘s Vision DJ.
Earlier reports suggested that Burna Boy unprofessionally took Vision DJ and AI's song to do a remix without permission. He didn't make contact with their team.
But AI is now saying they were contacted except that they didn't conclude the business side of the deal before the Nigerian musician went public.
This is to suggest his reason for warning the Nigerian dancehall artiste not to release the re-up of the song after Burna Boy announced the music on Twitter.
“They approached us that they will want to do the remix of 'Grind'. So went ahead to do the remix and mastered ready for release, we were just getting business in order …… the next day we found out that he is releasing Grind re-up (Chilling chilling)……. We went behind to tell them not to release the song and they went ahead to do it,” he told Joel Orleans on YFM.
A.I's current reaction which is a contradiction to earlier reports giving negative impression.
