Baba Spirit Incites Actors…To Boycott TV Interviews
Baba Spirit, a popular Ghanaian comedian, has entreated television networks in Ghana to consider inviting international actors to interview them on their local celebrity programmes.
According to him, the upsurge of foreign series and telenovelas on local screen does not only have culture implications on Ghana but is also promoting foreign actors over their local counterparts.
In his opinion, if the TV networks would continue to promote foreign actors via the series they show, they should also do the honourable thing by calling foreign movie stars to interview them when they need celebrities for their entertainment programmes.
“When you need celebrities to interview on your celebrity programmes, call Abi or Bragia,” he said on Hot FM on Saturday, referring to the lead characters of popular Indian series on Adom TV titled 'Kumkum Bhagya'.
Baba Spirit becomes the latest Ghanaian entertainment figure to register his disappointment with the increasing rate of foreign series in Ghana.
As estimated by movie industry stakeholders, there is currently over 80 percent of foreign content on Ghanaian TV. Most of these are foreign series and telenovelas which are shown at primetime.
There have been calls on government to help bring the TV stations to order, since the practice is also taking a huge toll on the movie industry.
To further get government's attention, there is a reported impending demonstration by some stakeholders in the movie industry in the major cities of Ghana.
Over the weekend, the impending demonstration was discussed on a number of major entertainment platforms, hence Baba Spirit's comment.
Government is, however, yet to make a major response to the calls.
