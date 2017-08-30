TOP STORIES
Nothing perfect lasts forever, except in our Memories.By: kwabena amfo(KAS) Be
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
Feel Free To Approach Us...We Are Single And Lonely—Yvonne Okoro Begs Ghanaian Men
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">If you ever entertained the fear that you could be bounced by your kind of Ghanaian celebrity mainly because you thought she could possibly be dating, fear not because gorgeous actress, Yvonne Okoro, says many of them are gnashing.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">In the words of Ms Okoro, men must feel free to make the move anytime they feel strongly about any celebrity of their choice because a lot of them are “single and lonely”.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">The “Contract” lead actress said even though she has recently changed her status to “Dating”, the majority of her colleague movie stars are in dire need of romantic partners and therefore Ghanaian men should boldly approach them.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Yvonne Okoro, Ghanadat.com was worried that the supposedly ‘high class’ status tagged female movie stars, is causing them more harm than good because it was hampering their chances of getting husbands.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">“Men find it difficult to approach because, I can’t just generalize [but] I can only say base on my experience. They look at you, you are on television; and then they feel like oh she’s on television, she drives a car, she’s rich, she’s that.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">And so, they make assumptions that, obviously you can’t be single, you probably have options all around, you probably have them [men] queuing around you.”
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">And it is not like that, a lot of us are actually single women…so they shouldn’t assume….I am not lonely but to generalize, I know a lot who are in the lime light who are lonely, single,” she concluded.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Yvonne was interacting with her two sisters Roseline and Elizabeth when they appeared on her show, “Dinning with Cooks and Braggarts” on GhOne television last Sunday.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Celebrity