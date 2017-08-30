TOP STORIES
Joy FM listeners call for Praye comeback; Choirmaster says he will join if…
Hiplife artiste Eugene Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster and former member of music trio Praye, says, he is opened to reuniting with the rest of his group members, but has some conditions must be met before.
The group shot into fame when they won the maiden edition of the Nescafe African Revelation contest in Ghana in 2005. They also went on to win the West African grand finale.
Together, they churned out hit tracks including ‘Angelina’ and ‘Shoddy’, but parted ways after a group member (Praye Tenten) left the group to pursue a solo project.
Even though two members of the group; which include Praye Tenten and Tiatia, have reunited to form the ‘New Praye’, several listeners during Choirmaster’s interview with Lexis Bill on the ‘Behind the Fame’ segment on the Drive Time show on Joy FM, called for the comeback of the Hiplife music Trio.
They said the group is better off together than pursuing solo careers.
Reacting to this, Choirmaster said; “Oh why not, I’m always ready to work with Praye if only there’s a deal to do a work. First of all, I think they need to talk to my management so we can see how best I can be bought out of my current contract because; there are debts that need to be settled.”
Choirmaster said he is unable to leave his current deal because of the investment made in his career.
“I mean, I’m working and they are also investing in me so it wouldn’t just be like that. There should be an agreement, that’s all. It shouldn’t be like oh they’re back so I should just get up and go and join them. But I’m ever willing to work with my group just as I’ve been working with myself,” he added.
When asked to share his thoughts on whether or not he’s better off on his own or with the group, he said; “I miss my group but I’m enjoying my solo project.”
