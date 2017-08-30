TOP STORIES
Programmes directors collapsed local drama series - Socrate Sarfo
Director of Creative Arts, responsible for Programmes and Projects at the National Commission on Culture, Socrates Sarfo has blamed the decline in patronage for local drama series on programmes directors who have no value for the content.
Local drama series, ‘Obra’, ‘Cantata’, ‘Showcase in Akan” and the likes, were the most popular and thrilling drama series that screened on television some decades ago.
Consumers enjoyed them for the humour, great acting, but most importantly, for the invaluable life lessons the stories communicated.
As the patronage and broadcasting of such local contents seemed to have taken a nose dive in recent years, many speculations have been generated as to what the cause really is.
Most theatre enthusiasts believe lack of proper packaging makes it unattractive to an evolved audience.
However, Socrates Sarfo, told Gifty Andoh on The Pulse on JoyNews that;
“People are still enjoying it. The only problem is that people who were not interested, they don’t enjoy it themselves, they don’t value it. If you put such a person at a place to control it, the first thing he will do is to scrap it, because personally, he is not interested in it,” he said.
The producer believes that “people are still enjoying it, it’s just that somebody decided that ‘we must kill it’, and it was killed.”
On the other hand, veteran ‘Obra Drama’ series actor, Kwaku Arhin, popularly known as ‘Abrobe’, thinks that the decline is as a result of lack of adequate adverts to promote the shows.
He recounted how excerpts of the next episode of a show would be advertised in order to entice viewers to watch out for it; a strategy he lamented was missing today.
According to him, the likes of local Akan series,‘Obra’, which is still being aired have lost their viewership as a result of such circumstances.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Daniella Adu Asare
General News